Filecash Hits 1-Day Volume of $686,928.00 (FIC)

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Filecash has a total market capitalization of $485,807.45 and $686,928.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecash has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00050698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.42 or 0.07320612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00059117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,939.37 or 0.99843706 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00054944 BTC.

About Filecash

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash

Filecash Coin Trading

