Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

