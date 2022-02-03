Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FSZ. Barclays reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.63.

FSZ opened at C$10.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$9.71 and a 12 month high of C$11.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.59.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$174.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$171.10 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is presently 244.90%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.