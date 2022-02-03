Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 762 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,916,000 after buying an additional 1,865,851 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,215,000 after buying an additional 1,530,811 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after buying an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,142.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 787,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,420,000 after buying an additional 752,787 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $133.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

