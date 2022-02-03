Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 347 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,776 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth $34,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $373,238.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,178 shares of company stock worth $12,014,707 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

