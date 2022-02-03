Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,468,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291,447 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,998,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,833,000 after buying an additional 318,526 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 67.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 756,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,442,000 after buying an additional 304,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 43.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 857,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,032,000 after buying an additional 261,206 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,788,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,186,000 after buying an additional 250,109 shares during the period.

Shares of PHYS opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

