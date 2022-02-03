Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $912,000 Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 206,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 31,369 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,810,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,290,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter.

IEF opened at $112.54 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.69 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

