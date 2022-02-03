Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 45.0% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 130.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 45,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,913 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in United Parcel Service by 27.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.93.

NYSE:UPS opened at $232.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.59 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

