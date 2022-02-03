Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 76.7% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $101.66 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $102.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

