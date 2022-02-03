Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 635 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 1,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $228.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $248.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

