Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 43.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 315,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.01. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.