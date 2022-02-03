FIBOS (FO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.85 Million

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. FIBOS has a market cap of $12.85 million and approximately $173,594.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIBOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FIBOS has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.09 or 0.07179847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00055667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,905.51 or 0.99799147 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00054606 BTC.

FIBOS Coin Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io . FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

