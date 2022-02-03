FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

NYSE OPFI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,609. FG New America Acquisition has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,021,000. 6.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

