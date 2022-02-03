FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx stock opened at $251.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.13. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

