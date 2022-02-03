Farmers National Banc Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Farmers National Banc in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $17.39 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 21,209 shares of company stock worth $375,356 over the last ninety days. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

