FactSet Research Systems Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
NYSE FDS opened at $428.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.24. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.81.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.40.
About FactSet Research Systems
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
