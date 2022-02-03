FactSet Research Systems Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

NYSE FDS opened at $428.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.24. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.40.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.