Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.48-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.89 million.

NYSE:FN opened at $101.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.08. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.75.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 63.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after buying an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 17.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 288.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.