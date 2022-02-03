Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 64,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $901,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,991. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,395,000 after purchasing an additional 784,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,001,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after acquiring an additional 265,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 30.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,220,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after acquiring an additional 118,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

