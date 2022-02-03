Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

NYSE:AQUA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 100.17, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.40% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $18,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

