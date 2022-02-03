Eventbrite (EB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Eventbrite to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EB stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eventbrite stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,080,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.21% of Eventbrite worth $39,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

