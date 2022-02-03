Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Etsy were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Etsy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after buying an additional 560,583 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,117,000 after buying an additional 519,307 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $587,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,924 shares of company stock worth $56,531,131 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.62.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $138.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.78. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.28 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.