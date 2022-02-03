ETHPad (ETHPAD) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.07 Million

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One ETHPad coin can now be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. ETHPad has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $105,207.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ETHPad has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00050507 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.78 or 0.07152082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00055936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,899.43 or 0.99897557 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00054928 BTC.

About ETHPad

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

ETHPad Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

