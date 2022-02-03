Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $25.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

