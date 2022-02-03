Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 973.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,380,000. 62.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESTA shares. Stephens upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

In related news, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $154,187.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $54.12 on Thursday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $88.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

