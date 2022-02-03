Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Posts Earnings Results

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust updated its FY22 guidance to $13.46-$13.94 EPS.
Shares of ESS stock traded down $6.82 on Thursday, reaching $331.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $240.19 and a 12 month high of $359.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.
In related news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Essex Property Trust Company Profile
Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
See Also: Convertible Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.