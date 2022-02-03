Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2682 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Essential Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $48.82 on Thursday. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $41.11 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

