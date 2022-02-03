Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $58.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESNT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT opened at $45.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $45.90. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $510,993. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,934,000 after acquiring an additional 824,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,192,000 after acquiring an additional 152,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,479,000 after buying an additional 1,388,297 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,879,000 after buying an additional 443,871 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,774,000 after buying an additional 242,294 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.