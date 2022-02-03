ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Gap Down to $5.29

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $4.97. ESS Tech shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 8,537 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWH. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. started coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.00.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.25). Sell-side analysts expect that ESS Tech Inc will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other ESS Tech news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWH. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the third quarter valued at about $8,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

