Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 840,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,356. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -129.59 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 4.5% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 50,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

