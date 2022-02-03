Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “
Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 840,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,356. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -129.59 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.90.
About Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
