Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) EVP Julie A. Huber Sells 384 Shares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) EVP Julie A. Huber sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $12,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,557. The company has a market cap of $540.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.71. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 301,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 453,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 56,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.