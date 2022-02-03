Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Short Interest Update

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 9,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 106.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 135,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,837,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,168,000 after acquiring an additional 439,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 163.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETRN traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.35. 601,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,465,012. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

