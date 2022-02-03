Equities Analysts Set Expectations for HBT Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for HBT Financial in a report released on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

HBT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of HBT opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.39. HBT Financial has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

