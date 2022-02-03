Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Sherwin-Williams Company’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a report issued on Sunday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $10.37 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHW. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

SHW stock opened at $294.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.78. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

