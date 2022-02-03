Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for South State Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of South State in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for South State’s FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. South State’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSB. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South State currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.34.

SSB stock opened at $84.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. South State has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in South State by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in South State during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in South State during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. South State’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

