Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Graco Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Graco in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.58.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

GGG stock opened at $73.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. Graco has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Graco by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,807,000 after acquiring an additional 242,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,712 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 285,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Graco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after acquiring an additional 580,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 36,338 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

