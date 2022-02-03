Equitable Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,341.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

IIPR opened at $197.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.91 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.84.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IIPR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.43.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

