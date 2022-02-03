Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF stock opened at $57.59 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $62.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30.

