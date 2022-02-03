Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 149.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 212.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 103,975.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 33.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

HOFT stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.89. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $133.43 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Hooker Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.