Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $30,000 in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 53.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 306.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS opened at $1.13 on Thursday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $85.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 4.37.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 243.18%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

