Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000.

iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $52.19 on Thursday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.86 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84.

