EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.35. 7,475,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,142,304. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EQT stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 566,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of EQT worth $20,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

