EpiK Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.05 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.74 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EpiK Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.09 or 0.07179847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00055667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,905.51 or 0.99799147 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00054606 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EpiK Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EpiK Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EpiK Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EpiK Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.