EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. EPAM Systems reported sales of $723.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

NYSE EPAM traded down $9.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $474.95. 506,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,920. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $587.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $607.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $338.69 and a 52 week high of $725.40.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

