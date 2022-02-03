Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Enthusiast Gaming also posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 30.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. dropped their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $305.83 million and a P/E ratio of -7.16. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,026,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth $5,326,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 586,908 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 172.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 644,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 407,806 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth $3,670,000. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

