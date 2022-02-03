Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Entegris stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.55. 1,519,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.16. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

