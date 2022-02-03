Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Engagement Labs Inc. (CVE:EL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 33500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 725.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Engagement Labs (CVE:EL)

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers TotalSocial, a data and analytics platform that combines online and offline actionable data with predictive analytics to grow brand.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Engagement Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagement Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.