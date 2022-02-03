Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$19.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.09.

Shares of ERF stock traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$15.21. The company had a trading volume of 878,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,127. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$4.67 and a 12-month high of C$15.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,282.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 304,852 shares in the company, valued at C$3,736,388.05.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

