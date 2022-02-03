Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.05

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.05 and last traded at $67.93, with a volume of 1332744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.92.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLE. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 172.9% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,188,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,290 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at about $476,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

