Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $734.44 Million

Analysts forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will announce sales of $734.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $719.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $751.92 million. Endo International reported sales of $760.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The business had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Endo International by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter worth $681,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter worth $814,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Endo International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Endo International by 127.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 164,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENDP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. 3,122,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,113,810. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $745.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

