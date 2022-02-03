Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.64) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($17.69) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.94) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

EDV stock opened at GBX 1,690 ($22.72) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,631.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,714.21. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 1,175 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,950 ($39.66). The firm has a market cap of £4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is currently 35.01%.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.